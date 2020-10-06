Comments
BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – The 27J School District in Brighton launched a new COVID-19 dashboard to help parents and the community stay informed. The service provides information like coronavirus cases and cohort quarantines within the district.
That information comes from reports given to staff.
Officials say it will be updated every week.
In July, 27J School District joined others in an effort to provide teachers with rapid COVID-19 testing. The new initiative provided symptom tracking and contact tracing tools.