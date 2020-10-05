CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman staying at the YMCA of the Rockies in Estes Park came across a furry, four-legged (uninvited) guest. Anna Williams captured video of a bear standing in a hallway on Thursday night.

The bear seems calm and slowly starts walking toward Williams, who is staying mostly inside her room.

After just about a minute, Williams retreats and closes the door.

It’s not clear how the bear got inside, or what it did afterward.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife was made aware of the video, but say they don’t have anymore information.

