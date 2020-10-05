BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — Last week we showed you a video of a bear racing a car. Now we want to show you a bear running down a camera.
📹 BEAR RELEASE INSTANT REPLAY
This sow & two cubs were hanging out in #Boulder neighborhoods, getting after people's fruit trees, then napping in peoples backyards. We relocated them based on location (east of Broadway) & prevention of further/progressing conflicts. pic.twitter.com/9o70VsslbG
— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) October 5, 2020
Fortunately, it was a two-camera shoot.
Just one more friendly reminder that you don’t want to be in between a bear and wherever it’s going.