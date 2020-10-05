CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Anica Padilla
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — Last week we showed you a video of a bear racing a car. Now we want to show you a bear running down a camera.

“This sow & two cubs were hanging out in #Boulder neighborhoods, getting after people’s fruit trees, then napping in peoples backyards,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife tweeted. “We relocated them based on location (east of Broadway) & prevention of further/progressing conflicts.”

Fortunately, it was a two-camera shoot.

Just one more friendly reminder that you don’t want to be in between a bear and wherever it’s going.

