BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– The University of Colorado Boulder is expanding its coronavirus testing program to include all students and employees. That also includes students living off campus.
Employees not previously required to participate in monitoring testing efforts will now be required to do so.
Testing is being conducted at the University of Colorado Memorial Center and the Sustainability, Energy and Environment Complex (SEEC). Those getting tested are asked to bring their Buff1 card and complete the daily health questionnaire before arriving at either location.
Boulder County has been in the Red Zone for the coronavirus color wheel when it comes to new cases. Last month the spike in cases on the CU Boulder campus prompted a ban for all 18-to-22-year-olds from gatherings of any size.
