DENVER (CBS4)– Work is underway to make a section of Santa Fe more pedestrian-friendly. The stretch of Santa Fe from Colfax Avenue To 6th Avenue is the area that’s targeted for the project.
That stretch includes the Santa Fe Arts District. The idea is to make the area better for those who walk the neighborhood.
Over the next several weeks, crews will be installing safety treatments along Santa Fe from 6th to 14th Avenues. That includes reconfiguring Santa Fe from three travel lanes to two, which will calm traffic and reduce vehicle speeds.
The plan also calls for bollards and paint at intersections to shorten the crossing distance for pedestrians, along with bike racks and improved space for bus stops.
Some of those changes have been something the community has been asking for.
“It’s a bright spot for our neighborhood. It’s a bright spot for our city. This is a long time coming project and we’ve worked very hard on this. And the city, they have worked really hard on this and they have taken up the mantle in wanting to see Santa Fe Drive highlighted and improved upon,” said Andrea Barela with the Santa Fe Business Improvement District.
Work is expected to be completed in November, depending on the weather and other variables.
Local artists will also be adding new art installations to help spruce up the area.
