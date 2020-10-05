Comments
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A recovery operation wrapped up Monday night in San Miguel County after a plane crashed east of Telluride. Investigators said there are no survivors.
The San Miguel Sheriff’s Office worked to recover two bodies from the wreckage. The recovery operation included a high altitude, low level helicopter flight.
Black Bear Pass was closed for the recovery operation and reopened around 6:30 p.m. Officials said drone flying can resume in the area.
The sheriff’s office did not say what led up to the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident.