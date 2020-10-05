CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Audra Streetman
Filed Under:Plane Crash, San Miguel County News, Telluride News

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A recovery operation wrapped up Monday night in San Miguel County after a plane crashed east of Telluride. Investigators said there are no survivors.

(credit: San Miguel Sheriff’s Office)

The San Miguel Sheriff’s Office worked to recover two bodies from the wreckage. The recovery operation included a high altitude, low level helicopter flight.

(credit: San Miguel Sheriff’s Office)

Black Bear Pass was closed for the recovery operation and reopened around 6:30 p.m. Officials said drone flying can resume in the area.

(credit: San Miguel Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office did not say what led up to the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident.

