EMPIRE, Colo. (CBS4) — Parker the Snow Dog raised $10,000 for the Rocky Mountain Village Easterseals Camp at his birthday fundraiser, “Parker Palooza.” The money is enough to send seven campers living with disabilities to camp next summer.
Rocky Mountain Village is used by more than 800 children and adults with disabilities during the summer camp sessions. Unfortunately, the Easterseals summer camps were canceled this year, because of the coronavirus pandemic, and Parker’s annual fundraiser had to be postponed.
Parker Palooza was held at the 220-acre camp in Empire, and several of his friends attended to help celebrate.
Parker has been the Camp Therapy Dog for Rocky Mountain Village since 2016.
Last year, Parker raised over $5,000 and paid for three camper scholarships.
Parker will be hosting Parker Palooza again in 2021.