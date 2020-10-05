Comments
JACKSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Mullen Fire continues to grow. Fire officials say the fire has grown to 151,711 acres in size and is 14% contained.
The fire has destroyed 29 homes and 31 other structures since it started Sept. 17 in the Savage Run Wilderness in Wyoming. The cause is under investigation.
The wildfire has spread rapidly in extremely rugged terrain fueled by dense vegetation and beetle-killed deadfall. Strong winds and warmer-than-average temperatures are working against fire crews.