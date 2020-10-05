Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Coloradans will have an opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback on the Interstate 25 and Belleview Avenue interchange. Multiple municipalities including Greenwood Village and Denver are funding an improvement study for the area.
The study’s project team will also provide alternatives to improve the interchange which includes a “no build” option.
The virtual meeting will be on Oct. 7 at 6 p.m. All public comment is welcome before final design and construction. Registration is required.
The next stage in the project will come after an executive committee evaluation.