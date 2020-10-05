Comments
SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Hikers found human remains near an abandoned mine in a remote part of Saguache County, near the Hinsdale County line, on Friday.
The Saguache County Sheriff’s Office has requested agents from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation to identify the person. An autopsy is scheduled with the Saguache County Coroner.
Based on the condition of the remains, officials said it appears the body has been in the area for “quite some time. ”
The CBI indicates there is no evidence that connects this case with the Suzanne Morphew investigation at this time.