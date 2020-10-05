Comments
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – West Metro Fire Rescue is working to contain a large brush fire near C-470 and Kipling. The new fire comes on a day with high fire danger across the front range.
The fire is burning near an apartment complex on the south side of C-470, west of the Kipling exit. However, no buildings are actively being threatened at this time. No evacuations are in place.
The call came in around 6:20 Monday morning. Several trucks and crews are on scene working to contain the fire.