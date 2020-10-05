(CBS4) – A recent survey found a third of parents do not plan to get flu shots for their children despite the increased push during the coronavirus pandemic.

CBSN Denver’s Makenzie O’Keefe had a chance to talk with CBS4 Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida about that survey and why those parents are avoiding the vaccination.

“The concerns tend to be the fact that they worry about side effects from the flu vaccine as well as maybe the flu vaccine really isn’t necessary because it doesn’t work well,” he explained.

“Side effects should not be a major concern either for children or adults. The vaccine itself is a killed vaccine, in other words you’re not being given a live virus. Any side effects that you might have generally are very mild and actually indicate that your immune system is responding to the vaccination.”

Dr. Dave explained those reactions could be a sore arm or feeling a little achy. He also said no vaccine is 100% effective.

“In fact, when we have a COVID vaccine eventually, if we get 50% effectiveness, we’re going to be happy with that. The same is the case with the flu vaccine.”

“The thing to remember is even if it doesn’t completely prevent you from catching the flu, it will decrease the severity of the illness and that is particularly important in children.”

“Your kids are at risk for complications from the flu.”

Those complications include pneumonia and swelling of the brain. The biggest group that is most strongly vulnerable is under five years old.