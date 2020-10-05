(CBS4) – For the first time since August, the number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus has risen to more than 200 in Colorado. That’s raising concerns about a growing spike.

CBSN Denver’s Makenzie O’Keefe talked with CBS4 Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida about that spike and just how concerned we should be.

“When you look at what’s going on around the country, we’re seeing increasing everywhere with the exception of, I think, three states,” Dr. Dave said. “Everyone is seeing a bump in numbers. When you see a level hospitalizations beginning to rise then consistently stay there, you do get concerned because it’s telling you that there’s more activity, serious activity going on in the state.”

“Some people will say, ‘Well, you know we just reopened schools and university settings are responsible for the rise in case counts and the rise in positivity rate.’ It really is the hospitalization rate s a key thing to look at because it tells you it’s getting out to more vulnerable populations, it is spreading into the community. Even though it’s not at the level we’re seeing in the spring, it’s a warning sign this is a red flag that something is percolating.”

Dr. Dave said that means we need to double down all the steps we’ve been taking to slow the spread like social distancing and wearing masks.

“We don’t have great treatments, we don’t have vaccines that are going to be available for everybody at any tie soon,” he said. “We are In a situation where we worry that we are on the cusp of a cluster of cases here in Colorado. We really do not want to see so please continue and improve on what you are doing to protect yourself and to protect others.”