DENVER (CBS4)– It’s fall and those leaves aren’t going to rake themselves. The City and County of Denver has an eco-friendly way to make sure those leaves don’t end up in the landfill.
Denver’s LeafDrop program kicked off on Monday. The seasonal program allows residents to drop off bags of leaves and then those leaves will be made into compost which will be sold at the mulch giveaway in May.
LeafDrop runs through December.
LINK: LeafDrop
Additional Information from the City of Denver:
WEEKDAY 2020 DROP SITES
MONDAY – FRIDAY
OCT. 5 – DEC. 4 | 8 AM TO 2 PM
CENTRAL PLATTE CAMPUS – 1271 W. Bayaud Ave. (Next to the Denver Animal Shelter)
CHERRY CREEK TRANSFER STATION – 7301 E. Jewell Ave. (Quebec St. and E. Jewell Ave.)
HAVANA NURSERY – 10450 Smith Rd. (Smith Rd. and Havana St.)
(All leaves brought to Havana and Central Platte Campus must be in bags.)
WEEKEND 2020 DROP SITES
SATURDAYS and SUNDAYS
OCT. 31 – NOV. 15 | 11 AM TO 3 PM
BRUCE RANDOLPH HIGH SCHOOL – 3955 Steele St (E. 40th Ave. and Steele St.)
CHERRY CREEK TRANSFER STATION – 7301 E. Jewell Ave. (Quebec St. and E. Jewell Ave.)
KENNEDY HIGH SCHOOL – 2855 S. Lamar St (Newland St. and Brown Pl)
SLOAN’S LAKE PARK – 1700 N. Sheridan Blvd (entrance on 17th Ave)
VETERANS PARK – 2100 E. Iowa Ave (S. Vine St. and E. Iowa Ave.)
(All leaves brought to weekend sites must be in bags. The Cherry Creek Transfer Station will accept loose leaves.)