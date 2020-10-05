By Brian Madden
DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos Country will be allowed at the remaining Denver Broncos games this season. The football club announced on Monday 5,700 fans total may attend games at Empower Field at Mile High for the next six games.
The capacity number was determined in conjunction with the State of Colorado and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. The decision will be re-evaluated if necessary.
The next home game Oct. 18 against the Miami Dolphins. Season ticket members will have the opportunity to purchase six-game regular-season ticket packages on Monday.
A weighted priority number with the ticket office gets preference. There will also be some tickets available for a season ticket member single-game presale on Tuesday, Oct. 13.
Fans can only sit in the 100 level, 300 level, United Clubs and suites/premium areas. Season ticket members will have first access to any new ticket inventory.
Current social-distancing protocols required, including seating “pods,” remain intact at all Denver Broncos home games.
