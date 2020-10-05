DENVER (CBS4) – The threat for new fire starts in Colorado is elevated again on Monday. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for about half of the state and any new fires that start on Monday could spread rapidly.

The Red Flag Warning started at 6am in the mountains and will go into effect for the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas as well as the Eastern Plains at 11a.m.

Firefighters in Jefferson County were able to quickly to quickly contain a large brush fire near C-470 and Kipling Monday morning. Additional similar fires are possible later in the day and getting control of any more fires will be critical considering the warm and dry weather.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) proactively issued a Air Quality Alert for the entire urban corridor from Monument to Fort Collins for Monday. Most mountain areas north of I-70 area also included in the alert as well as the northeast plains including Fort Morgan, Sterling, Akron, and Wary.

The air has been declared “unhealthy for sensitive groups” in the areas with the Air Quality Alert meaning very young children, older adults, and anyone with respiratory problems such as asthma are encouraged to spend more time indoors than outdoors.

Temperatures will be at least 10 degrees above normal for the first full week in October. The Denver area will reach the lower 80s. The record high temperatue in Denver for October 5 is 86 last set in 1997. That record should be safe.

More dry and warm weather will continue across Colorado through Saturday. Then an abrupt change in the weather pattern should occur Saturday night into Sunday bringing rain and snow to the mountains, cooler temperatures statewide, and at least a small chance for rain to the metro area.

Until then, the fire danger is likely to remain high.