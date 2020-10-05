Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Four states are telling visiting Coloradans to quarantine for two weeks when they arrive. New Mexico, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut added Colorado to their lists of travel advisory states.
The quarantine period is in place due to Colorado’s rising number of coronavirus cases.
States make this lists if they see an increase in cases over a seven-day period.
“You say barracuda and people say huh, what? You say shark, well you’ve got a panic on your hands” – stupid mayor of Amityville.
“You say bad flu and people say huh, what? You say pandemic and you can trample on every human right they’ve got.” – stupid governors