COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado Rapids fans will not be able to return to Dick’s Sporting Goods Park this week to watch their team take the field as originally planned. The club had to delay the return of fans “out of an abundance of precaution.”

Fans were supposed to return for matches against LAFC on Oct. 7 and LA Galaxy on Oct. 10.

“As we return to MLS action this Wednesday, the club has taken the decision to delay the return of fans to our stadium out of an abundance of caution,” said Pádraig Smith, Colorado Rapids Executive VP & General Manager, in a statement. “The health and safety of our players, staff and supporters has always been our main priority as we navigate this unique season. While our plan to host fans at DICK’s Sporting Goods Park remains approved by state officials, we want to ensure we are taking every precaution possible to create the safest environment on game days. As excited as we are to see our supporters cheering the team on in person, we felt this was best course of action at this time.”

Those who purchased tickets to the Rapids matches on Oct. 7 and Oct. 10 will be contacted by Rapids ticketing staff with refund information.

More Rapids staff and players tested positive for coronavirus last week and had to postpone a match.