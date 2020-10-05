Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The Aurora City Council is scheduled to take up a proposal on banning the use of “no knock” warrants by police. City councilors will hear its introduction on Monday night.
If the ordinance is adopted, officers would have to identify themselves or notify residents they are entering the property.
The technique was used in the raid of Breonna Taylor’s home in Louisville, Ky. earlier this year. Taylor was asleep beforehand and was shot multiple times.
