TELLURIDE, Colo. (CBS4) — A unidentified 25-year-old Denver woman was hospitalized after falling 30 feet near Bridal Veil Falls on Saturday while attempting to rescue a friend’s puppy.

The 3½-month-old puppy named ‘Blue’ lost its footing at the edge of the road leading to the falls and fell down a narrow chute. It landed on a small ledge partway down but was uninjured.

According to the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office, the woman fell while trying to get to the friend’s animal.

An unidentified male member of their group had placed himself at the bottom of the small cliff, hoping to catch the woman or dog if either fell. He broke the woman’s fall. Both were injured.

A team from San Miguel County Search and Rescue anchored a rope system to its vehicle and pulled the injured woman up the scree slope to the road. She was transported to Telluride Regional Medical Center and then to St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction. A sheriff’s office spokesperson told CBS4 the woman suffered traumatic but non-life threatening injuries.

The man had minor injuries and was released after a trip to Telluride’s hospital.

Rescuer’s then turned their attention toward hillside ‘Blue.’

A separate rope system was established and Wiley Holbrooke was chosen to rappel to the pup.

Holbrooke, 18 and a recent Telluride High School graduate, was on his very first search and rescue mission.

“He was super brand new,” said Susan Lilly of the San Miguel Sheriff’s Office, “but he has a great rock climbing skill set.”

And, evidently, ability to connect with frightened animals. Holbrooke secured the dog to his belt and brought it back to its owner’s arms.

“He’s probably hooked for life now,” Lilly quipped about the rookie rescuer.

Lilly also explained how rescuers asked the dog’s owner to stay out of the animal’s sight while they worked. The dog’s movement risked its own fall in addition to knocking rocks onto rescuers and the injured woman below.

Lilly added that Telluride’s leash law does not extend to this area above the town.

The rescue operation lasted 3½ hours.