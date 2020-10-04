Comments
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A deadly crash on Interstate 70 heading west closed some lanes Sunday afternoon. Colorado Department of Transportation says the crash happened between the Chief Hosa and Evergreen Parkway exits.
Colorado State Patrol says there is three miles of traffic backup. Right lanes are blocked.
Details about how the crash happened are not clear, but CSP says 911 callers reported seeing a group of motorcyclists speeding, swerving and cutting drivers off before the crash.