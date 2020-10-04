Comments
EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Evergreen firefighters responded to Evergreen Golf Course Saturday night after a golfer was gored by a large, bull elk. They say the man was in a golf cart when the elk challenged the golf cart.
Witnesses tell CBS4’s Alan Gionet the elk gored the man in the back. He was taken to the hospital, and fire department officials say he was conscious and breathing.
Another witness says the bull was charging other golf carts. Elk are in rut this time of year, making bulls very aggressive.