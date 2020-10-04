CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Colorado News, Coronavirus, Highlands Ranch News, Littleton News

(CBS4) – A parade of antique fire trucks, classic cars and emergency vehicles helped show support for first responders in Highlands Ranch and Littleton on Sunday. They drove by three hospitals, a retirement community, a Douglas County Sheriff substation and South Metro Fire Rescue station.

(credit: CBS)

Organizers wanted to celebrate the dedication and fearlessness of health care workers and other front line first responders during the coronavirus pandemic.

(credit: CBS)

They had originally planned this parade for Father’s Day weekend, but it was postponed because of the coronavirus.

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply