(CBS4) – A parade of antique fire trucks, classic cars and emergency vehicles helped show support for first responders in Highlands Ranch and Littleton on Sunday. They drove by three hospitals, a retirement community, a Douglas County Sheriff substation and South Metro Fire Rescue station.
Organizers wanted to celebrate the dedication and fearlessness of health care workers and other front line first responders during the coronavirus pandemic.
They had originally planned this parade for Father’s Day weekend, but it was postponed because of the coronavirus.