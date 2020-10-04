DENVER(CBS4)- On the weather map we have an amplified ridge of high pressure building over the western half of the U.S. This current pattern will be bringing in a strong pressure gradient over Colorado for Monday along with a steady overhead jet stream and an approaching cold front.
All of this combined will give northern Colorado a warm and gusty start to the week. Here is a little snapshot of the winds at noon on Monday. Some gusts during the day though could go up to 35 mph.
The warmth and wind will enhance the Fire Danger From the the northwest mountains near Steamboat across the Front Range on out to Kansas and Nebraska. A Red Flag Warning for high fire danger is already posted for Monday.
With the warm and windy pattern holding on for most of the week, fire danger may remain elevated thru next weekend. Smoke will be extremely thick on Monday from the Mullen and Cameron Peak Fire zones east into SE Wyoming and NE Colorado on Monday.
An Air Quality Alert is in place thru Monday from Steamboat across the Front Range out to Nebraska and Kansas.