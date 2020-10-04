Comments
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – Commerce City Police needs the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a shooting. Police were called to a home near 112th Avenue and Parkside Drive about 1:45 a.m. Sunday on a report of two people who were shot.
Officers say they found two people suffering gunshot wounds after fight at house party. The victims were taken to hospitals for non-life threatening injuries.
Police say the suspect, who has not been identified, fled in a pickup truck. No other information has been released.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone who might have information can call the CCPD Tip Line at (303) 289-3626 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867. Callers can remain anonymous.