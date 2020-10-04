Comments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Officials as the Colorado Springs Police Department says they are not looking for any suspects in the deaths of two people on a trail. The bodies of Lee and Stella Vigil were found early Saturday morning after they were reported missing on Friday night.
The pair, in their 70s, hiked near the Edmundson trailhead on Woodmen Road. Their vehicle was found near the trailhead.
Their bodies were found near the Santa Fe Trail. Police say the Vigils were apparently shot, but it’s not clear why.
Police say they’ve identified all person involved in the case, an there is no danger to the community. Detectives say they don’t anticipate any arrests.