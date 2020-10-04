AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)- Aurora police say the city’s mayor, Mike Coffman, was riding along with police officers when they were involved in a chase and crash. The vehicle the mayor was in did not crash.
Aurora police say they found a vehicle with a homicide suspect inside at around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday near Colfax Avenue and Havana Street. Officers tried to pull it over, but the vehicle did not.
Officers engaged in a chase and rammed the car near 14th Avenue and Del Mar Street. Two officers suffered minor injuries and were taken to a hospital. They’re expected to be okay.
Officials say those were the only injuries.
Jesus Aguirre-Flores, 26, and Khadijah Evans, 22, were both taken into custody on scene. Aguirre-Flores was arrested on first-degree murder charges. Evans was arrested for eluding.
According to the department, Aguirre-Flores was wanted in connection to a shooting at the Radiant Inn on East Colfax on Aug. 17. The victim in that shooting later died at the hospital.
