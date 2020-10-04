GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4) — Authorities say they found the body of a small child in an irrigation canal Sunday afternoon. They ordered the draining of the canal as part of their search for a missing 3-year-old girl.
The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office says the body matches the description of a girl reported missing on Saturday.
Adelesia, who answers to Addie Rae, was last seen at a residence on Orchard Avenue between 29 ½ Road and 30 Road.
She was wearing a tan shirt with an orange fox and orange and blue pants. It is believed she wandered off, according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.
MCSO deputies and family members immediately began searching the area. Grand Junction Police Department officers and a K-9, Colorado State Patrol troopers, and more than 20 Mesa County Search and Rescue volunteers joined the search. A community notification was also sent to area residents.
“The family wants to thank the community for their support and compassion and has asked for privacy during this time. A Go Fund Me account has been sent up in the family’s name,” the sheriff’s office said.
Systems along the Mesa County ditch mainline, the Independent Ranchman’s ditch, and the Grand Valley Irrigation Company’s Highline canal and Mainline will be affected by the draining.