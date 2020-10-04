GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4) — Authorities have ordered the draining of an irrigation canal as part of their search for a missing 3-year-old girl. Adelesia, who answers to Addie Rae, was last seen at 6 p.m. Saturday at a residence on Orchard Avenue between 29 ½ Road and 30 Road.
She was wearing a tan shirt with an orange fox and orange and blue pants. It is believed she wandered off, according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.
MCSO deputies and family members immediately began searching the area. Grand Junction Police Department officers and a K-9, Colorado State Patrol troopers, and more than 20 Mesa County Search and Rescue volunteers joined the search. A community notification was also sent to area residents.
Several miles of the Grand Valley Irrigation Canal was searched. Evidence was found by deputies that she had been near the canal at some point.
The Grand Valley Irrigation District has begun the process of temporarily draining the canal. It could take 48 hours for the water level to drain enough for a search.
Searching in other parts of the area continues Sunday.
#Alert Irrigation users, your water may be shut off today. Make sure your irrigation systems are adjusted accordingly for the anticipated low flow rate.
This is a temporary shutdown, so waterways can be searched for a missing child.
More information https://t.co/OrVHvlsPhr pic.twitter.com/GNxErQYgfc
— Mesa County Sheriff (@SheriffMesaColo) October 4, 2020
Systems along the Mesa County ditch mainline, the Independent Ranchman’s ditch, and the Grand Valley Irrigation Company’s Highline canal and Mainline will be affected by the draining.