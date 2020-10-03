(CBS4) – The Mullen Fire overgrew the Cameron Peak Fire on Friday. Fire officials say the fire is now 136,840 acres in size and 6% contained.
The fire has destroyed 29 homes and 31 other structures since it started Sept. 17 in the Savage Run Wilderness in Wyoming. The cause is under investigation.
The fire crossed into Colorado Wednesday night. Mandatory evacuations are in place for the following areas:
East of HWY 11 along Sheep Mountain, from Fox Creek Road, North to Hecht Creek
Fox Creek Road including areas west of Hwy 11 south of the Middle Fork Canyon
Communities of:
- Rambler
- Albany
- Fox Park
- Wold
- Woods Landing
- Graham and adjacent areas
- Lower Keystone
- Moore’s Gulch
Yankee Road towards Woods Landing, including a few properties on Fox Cabin Trail.
Firefighters expect to contained the fire by Oct. 30.
Drier and warmer conditions are expected starting Sunday.