DENVER (CBS4) – The weekend will start off slightly cooler for Denver and the eastern plains of Colorado. It’s all thanks to a cool front that moved in late Friday. Highs by this afternoon will be about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday.

For some the wildfire smoke thinned out just a bit behind the cold front but we expect it to return by this evening as winds aloft shift once again. As we have seen in past days the smoke plumes will ‘ebb and flow’ with subtle shifts in the wind currents aloft so some areas will experience it more than others.

An air quality alert remains in effect for unhealthy air in metro Denver and along most of the Front Range. Visibility will be limited and is rated poor.

Looking ahead we warm back up starting Sunday and will stay above normal for the entire upcoming week. Each day will bring more of the same with no precipitation in sight and on-going issues with air quality and smoke.

Some of the long-range forecast models show the potential for a change in the weather pattern sometime around the 12-14 of October but that is a long way out and a lot can change between now and then so stay tuned!