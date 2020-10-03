By Brian Madden

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The Karl Dorrell era at the University of Colorado Boulder has a date. Mark Nov. 7 down on your calendar.

That is the day the Buffaloes return to the gridiron to face UCLA in Boulder. All kickoff times will be announced at a later date.

The Buffs’ schedule consists of seven games total: three home, three away, with the final contest to be determined.

The traditional Pac-12 South members will play one another in the first six games. The 7th game will occur on the third weekend in December against a Pac-12 opponent either in the Pac-12 Championship Game or a Pac-12 North participant.

2020 REVISED COLORAD FOOTBALL SCHEDULE:

Nov. 7 UCLA in Boulder

Nov. 14 at Stanford Palo Alto

Nov. 21 ARIZONA STATE in Boulder

Nov. 28 at Southern California Los Angeles

Dec. 5 at Arizona Tucson

Dec. 11 (Fri.) UTAH in Boulder

Dec. 18 Pac-12 Championship Game Campus Site

OR Dec. 19 North Division Opponent TBD

The Buffs play on consecutive Saturdays for the first five weeks. Their 6th game is on a Friday versus Utah. There are no non-conference opponents scheduled for this season.

With this schedule release, CU Boulder now has their immediate future in front of them.

“We’re excited that we finally have something in concrete to look forward to,” CU head coach Karl Dorrell said in a statement released by the University of Colorado. “We’re all excited, coaches, players. We’re also looking forward to starting the season at home.”

Here’s a fun fact CU Buffs Guru Dave Plati dug up: The last time CU played only seven regular season games was in 1943, when the (Mountain States) conference schedule was limited due to World War II; the Buffs played just two league games that year, with three of the others against teams from Army bases.

The pigskin flies 35 days from now in Boulder.