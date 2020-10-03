Comments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The bodies of an older couple were found on Saturday morning. The Colorado Springs Police Department said Lee and Stella Vigil, who were in their 70s, were reported missing on Friday night.
The pair had been hiking near the Edmundson trailhead on Woodmen Road. Their vehicle was found near the trailhead. A search was conducted and the couple was found near the Santa Fe Trail around 12:24 a.m. Saturday.
Police say the Vigils were apparently shot, but it’s not clear why.
The investigation is ongoing. No other details were released.