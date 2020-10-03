LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The shadow from smoke coming from the Mullen Fire helped keep the Cameron Peak Fire in Larimer County from growing, fire officials said Saturday morning. The Cameron Peak Fire grew by nearly 300 acres and is now 38% contained– up from 34%.
They expect the same behavior on Saturday with lighter wind speeds and slightly cooler temperatures.
This map shows the proximity of the #CameronPeakFire to the #MullenFire. The distance is ~25 miles as the crow flies. Both fires have Facebook and IniciWeb pages with detailed information. https://t.co/rfgyGnFa0W pic.twitter.com/EOx56gzf87
— Canyon Lakes Ranger RD (@usfsclrd) October 3, 2020
Crews are working diligently on the north side of the fire as well as working on firelines and mop up operations around homes inside the perimeter of the fire.
The Cameron Peak Fire is the third largest fire in Colorado history.
