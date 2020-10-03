CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The shadow from smoke coming from the Mullen Fire helped keep the Cameron Peak Fire in Larimer County from growing, fire officials said Saturday morning. The Cameron Peak Fire grew by nearly 300 acres and is now 38% contained– up from 34%.

The Cameron Peak Fire on Sept. 30. (credit: Adams County)

They expect the same behavior on Saturday with lighter wind speeds and slightly cooler temperatures.

Crews are working diligently on the north side of the fire as well as working on firelines and mop up operations around homes inside the perimeter of the fire.

The Cameron Peak Fire is the third largest fire in Colorado history.

