Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)- Aurora police say the city’s mayor, Mike Coffman, was riding along with police officers when they were involved in a chase and crash. The vehicle the mayor was in did not crash.
Aurora police say they found a vehicle with a homicide suspect inside at around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday near Colfax Avenue and Havana Street. Officers tried to pull it over, but the vehicle did not.
Officers engaged in a chase and rammed the car near 14th Avenue and Del Mar Street. Two officers suffered minor injuries and were taken to a hospital. They’re expected to be okay.
Officials say those were the only injuries.
Two people were taken into custody. Details about the homicide case were not released.