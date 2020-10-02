DENVER (CBS4)– This weekend is the start of a Denver Halloween tradition, Boo at the Zoo! It’s just one of the many things you are your family can do around town, this weekend.
Boo at the Zoo will look a little different this year, but families can still expect a lot of fun! Guests will be socially distanced throughout the zoo, masks must be worn and no candy will be handed out to keep up with COVID-19 safety guidelines. However, families are encouraged to dress up in their best costumes and explore! Throughout the zoo, classic animal stories and fairy tales will come to life with different costumed characters. Tickets for Boo at the Zoo must be purchased in advance, and the event runs through Oct. 31.
https://denverzoo.org/events/boo-at-the-zoo/
While the Colorado Dragon Boat Festival was cancelled in July because of COVID-19, this weekend the event is going virtual! It’s been a tradition in Denver for nearly 20 years, featuring dragon boat racing and Asian Pacific American culture and art. On Saturday, you can join in on a 2½ hour event online with favorite performers and other great entertainment.
http://www.cdbf.org/virtual-experience.html
If you need an excuse to go shopping, you can this weekend for a good cause. It’s the 15th annual Shopping Extravaganza at the Outlets of Castle Rock. Those taking part will purchase a $20 ticket online, beforehand. That money will go towards a local charity and give shoppers exclusive savings on their favorite brands. Each shopper will be given a designated time to shop to ensure social distancing.
The event will benefit more than 15 local organizations including the Crisis Center and Humane Society of the South Platte Valley.
https://www.outletsatcastlerock.com/event/Shopping-Extravaganza-Social-Distance-Style/