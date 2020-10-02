FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. (CBS4)– The coronavirus testing site at Water World in Federal Heights will be in place for the rest of the year. Adams County made the extension announcement on Friday.
The state COVID-19 testing site located at Water World, 8801 N. Pecos St. in Federal Heights has been extended through Dec. 31. The site will also have extended evening hours.
Starting Oct. 4, the site will operate daily from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. The site can administer up to 1,500 tests each day. There is no cost to get tested.
Those wanted to get tested do not need an identification card, a Social Security number or insurance to get a test.
“Our hope is the community will take advantage of the expanded evening hours and get tested during this critical time in the fight to slow the spread of this virus,” said Adams County Commissioner and Board Chair, Emma Pinter, in a statement. “With schools, colleges, and many businesses open, and more movement in the community, we encourage our residents and their families to get a free COVID test to help keep our community as healthy and safe as possible.”
The only entrance into the testing site is from W. 90th Ave. at approximately N. Tejon St. The entrance from Pecos St. is restricted at this time.
Registration is not required but visitors are strongly encouraged to pre-register for a faster experience at the testing site. There are six lanes for testing. Results are available in two to four days.
LINK: Pre-Register For COVID-19 Test At Water World Testing Site