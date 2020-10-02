FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) — Officers from Fort Collins Police Services discovered a man near a resident’s window at 1 a.m. on Sept. 22nd. After arresting and interviewing 45-year-old Vincent Calhoun, investigators are concerned he may have done the same in other parts of Fort Collins and the Front Range.
Officers were patrolling the 600 block of South Sherwood Street that night after the department received several reports of “suspicious nighttime trespassing” there in late summer, the department stated in a press release Friday.
That night, Calhoun’s car, a silver 2018 Toyota Camry, was found nearby.
Calhoun was booked on two charges — Invasion of Privacy for Sexual Gratification (a felony) and Third Degree Criminal Trespassing. Those charges ultimately led to a violation of Calhoun’s parole.
Calhoun, a Littleton resident, was sentenced to 12 years in the Colorado Department Of Corrections for a series of break-ins and burglaries in Boulder in 2010. He had several misdemeanor cases before that involving trespassing, theft, and indecent exposure, according to online criminal records.
Those latter cases were filed by police agencies from Larimer County to Colorado Springs.
Investigators want to hear from any citizens with home security video that may show Calhoun, his car, or any suspicious late-night activity.