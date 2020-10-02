Fire At White Fence Farm Property In Lakewood Damages 3 BuildingsA fire damaged three buildings at the old White Fence Farm property in Lakewood on Friday. The restaurant that operated at the site has been closed for almost two years, and developers are expected to build apartments on the site.

3 minutes ago

A Young Bull Elk Is Finally Free From A Can That Was Stuck On His HoofA Colorado Park and Wildlife officer was able to sedate the animal and remove the can from his hoof.

58 minutes ago

Two People Have Been Arrested In Connection To A Juvenile Being Shot In The FaceThe shooting occurred on September 18th, the two people arrested in connection to the shooting are being held at a juvenile detention facility.

1 hour ago

The Larimer County Sheriffs Office Has Set Up A Tip Line For A Missing TeenagerHunger Denny left his house Tuesday afternoon and has not been seen or heard from since.

1 hour ago

Covid-19 Testing At Water World Has Been Extended Through December 31stTesting for covid-19 at Water World has been extended through December 31st. Those wanting to be tested are encouraged to register online before showing up.

1 hour ago

CDOT Seeks Snowplow Drivers For Upcoming La Niña Influenced WinterThe Colorado Department of Transportation is looking for new snowplow drivers as they prepare for the upcoming winter. They say you need to have a CDL and care about our state to apply.

1 hour ago