ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Hundreds of low-income veterans and their families received food donations on Friday. The bags included fresh fruits, vegetables, meats and non-perishable items totaling about 75 pounds.
The group “Soldiers Angels” distributed the bags of food in Englewood on Friday. The distribution helps feed a family of four for two weeks. For many of the families, they have to make the food last for an entire month.
“Oh, it’s a blessing. It’s a blessing because I live only on my pension each month. And after I pay my rent, which is $1,000, I got maybe $200 left to my name. So this is a blessing every month,” said veteran Kathy Perry.
The Colorado Veterans Project awarded $6,000 to the Soldiers Angels. The money will be used to purchase fresh produce from local farmers for its Denver metro area food distribution events over the next few months.