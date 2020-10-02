(CBS4) — Police are looking a robber that hit two banks — one in Westminster and one in Thornton — in the past week.
The Bank of the West located at 12080 Colorado Boulevard in Thornton was robbed at about 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Investigators believe it was the same person robbed the KeyBank at 14412 Orchard Parkway in Westminster on Saturday.
During the robbery on Saturday, the man was wearing a yellow shirt under a dark colored hoodie, baggy blue jeans, white shoes, black latex gloves, a dark-colored neck gaiter, and a tan or gray baseball hat.
On Tuesday, he was wearing a gray shirt, a white baseball hat and a red bandanna over his face.
The suspect is described as approximately 5-foot-7, with a medium to heavy build.
Please call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 if you recognize the suspect. You can remains anonymous and you could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.