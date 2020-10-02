(CBS4) – Colorado’s Congressional delegation is wishing President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump a speedy recovery after they both tested positive for COVID-19. The president says he and his wife are going into quarantine immediately. White House physician Sean Conley released a statement saying the president and first lady are both doing well.

Sen. Cory Gardner, a Republican and Colorado’s junior senator, tweeted: Cory Gardner “I’m wishing a quick recovery for the President, First Lady, and everyone across our country who has experienced #COVID19. We will get through this pandemic by working together and staying united.”

Rep. Ken Buck, a Republican who represents Colorado’s 4th Congressional District, tweeted “I am wishing @POTUS and @FLOTUS a speedy recovery. My prayers are with you both.”

Rep. Diane DeGette, a Democrat who represents Colorado’s 1st Congressional District, tweeted “My thoughts and prayers are with them and the millions of others who have been diagnosed with this terrible disease. … We, as a country, can and will get through this awful chapter in our nation’s history – but we have to do it TOGETHER.”

Rep. Joe Neguse, a Democrat who represents Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District, tweeted “Andrea and I wish President Trump and the First Lady a quick and full recovery. Folks, please be careful, wear your mask, and stay safe.”

Rep. Jason Crow, a Democrat who represents Colorado’s 6th Congressional District, tweeted: “Keeping the President, First Lady, and members of their staff in our thoughts for a quick recovery. COVID-19 is a serious disease and we must stay vigilant against its spread.”