By Jesse Sarles
Filed Under:Colorado News, Coronavirus

(CBS4) – Colorado’s Congressional delegation is wishing President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump a speedy recovery after they both tested positive for COVID-19. The president says he and his wife are going into quarantine immediately. White House physician Sean Conley released a statement saying the president and first lady are both doing well.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the first U.S. presidential debate hosted by Case Western Reserve University and the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S., on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the first U.S. presidential debate on Tuesday. (credit: Matthew Hatcher/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Sen. Cory Gardner, a Republican and Colorado’s junior senator, tweeted: Cory Gardner “I’m wishing a quick recovery for the President, First Lady, and everyone across our country who has experienced #COVID19. We will get through this pandemic by working together and staying united.”

Rep. Ken Buck, a Republican who represents Colorado’s 4th Congressional District, tweeted “I am wishing @POTUS and @FLOTUS a speedy recovery. My prayers are with you both.”

Rep. Diane DeGette, a Democrat who represents Colorado’s 1st Congressional District, tweeted “My thoughts and prayers are with them and the millions of others who have been diagnosed with this terrible disease. … We, as a country, can and will get through this awful chapter in our nation’s history – but we have to do it TOGETHER.”

Rep. Joe Neguse, a Democrat who represents Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District, tweeted “Andrea and I wish President Trump and the First Lady a quick and full recovery. Folks, please be careful, wear your mask, and stay safe.”

Rep. Jason Crow, a Democrat who represents Colorado’s 6th Congressional District, tweeted: “Keeping the President, First Lady, and members of their staff in our thoughts for a quick recovery. COVID-19 is a serious disease and we must stay vigilant against its spread.”

  1. denverradicalparty says:
    October 2, 2020 at 8:32 am

    Disgusting! All of them are members of the anti-American Fascist (Republican) and Collaborationist (Democratic) Parties, of course.

