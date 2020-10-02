DENVER (CBS4) – The FBI says two bank robbers who’ve been working together in the Denver metro area for more than a month are responsible another robbery. This one took place in Englewood on Thursday.

The criminal duo are suspected of being:

– 33-year-old Paul Hernandez, also known as the “Powder Puff Bandit”

– 27-year-old Mary Bannigan.

According to the FBI, a dye pack was included among the cash that Hernandez and Bannigan got away with on Thursday. While it was detonated, it failed to lead investigators to the robbers. Authorities asked the public to be on the lookout for any money they obtain that has red dye on it and report it to the FBI.

Last month authorities put out a Crime Stoppers alert asking for the public’s help locating the pair.

Well known to law enforcement, Hernandez is a federal ex-convict who served time for bank robberies where he was known as the Bleach Blonde Bandit. More recently, he was arrested and is facing charges for three different January 2020 bank robberies where he covered his tattoos with makeup and was given the new nickname Powder Puff Bandit. In June, Hernandez was released from custody on bond in the case and he didn’t show up for a court hearing in mid-September.

Along with Bannigan, he is now suspected in the following robberies:

– Aug. 25 at 3 p.m. TCF Bank 2084 South Broadway in Denver

– Aug. 31 at 4:30 p.m. TCF Bank 7206 Federal Boulevard in Westminster

– Sept. 3 at 4:30 p.m. TCF Bank in Denver

– Sept. 8 at 4:30 p.m. TCF Bank in Arvada

– Sept. 15 at 2:46 p.m. Key Bank 7372 West Chatfield Avenue in Littleton

– Sept. 21 at 11:40 a.m. FirstBank at 3801 Federal Boulevard in Denver

– Oct. 1 at 2:59 p.m. BBVA Compass Bank at 4600 South Broadway in Englewood

Police say Hernandez showed a gun during two of the robberies and in some of the surveillance images the the criminals were wearing face masks.

“We are desperate to get the community’s help to bring this guy in,” District Attorney George Brauchler said last month.

Hernandez has extensive, identifiable tattoos on his face and his shaved head. He is Hispanic and is approximately 5-foot-7. Bannigan is also Hispanic and was described as being 5-foot-2 with long dark hair she sometimes colors blond. She wears glasses.

Anyone who has information that might help investigators in this investigation is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. People who provide tips that lead to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of as much as $10,000.

“Be aware of anyone similar who might have recently changed their spending habits or discussed coming into money suddenly,” the FBI wrote in a news release.