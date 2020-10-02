Fun Things To Do In Denver This WeekendThere are several events happening in Denver both in person and virtually this weekend.

Fall Means It Is Bulk Up Season For Bears So Keep An Eye Out For Bear ActivityA reminder that as we head into fall, bears are more active as they bulk up for the winter. So make sure to keep an eye out for bear activity if you plan to go hiking or leaf peeping.

Brighton Fire Shared Photo Of Moose In Scar Area Of The Cameron Peak FireAs crews continue to battle the Cameron Peak fire they were able to watch a moose in an already burned section.

Dr. Dave Hnida Talks About Covid-19 After President Trump And First Lady Test Positive For The VirusDr. Hnida talks about the statistics of covid-19 after President Trump and the First Lady test positive for coronavirus.

Coronavirus Concerns Surround Amy Coney Barrett's Meetings With Cory Gardner And Other SenatorsThere are new coronavirus concerns surrounding Amy Coney Barrett's meetings with U.S. senators including Sen. Cory Gardner, Colorado's junior senator. Barrett has tested negative for COVID but she met with Sen. Mike Lee of Utah on Tuesday, the same day as Gardner, and Lee has now tested positive.

Weak Cool Front Expected SaturdayMeteorologist Chris Spears has your forecast.

