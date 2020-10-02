GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Fire crews in Grand County responded Friday afternoon to the area east of Monarch Lake for a new wildfire. The blaze was small, estimated at half an acre after initial reports, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
Fire engines and brush trucks were en route to the scene by ground and air support was called in, the forest service explained in a Twitter message. But the USFS excitedly announced the fire had been contained about an hour later.
Photos obtained by CBS4 showed smoke close to the lake.
The forest service’s map of the site indicates campsites are located close to the water’s edge. It is not confirmed, however, that this is the precise location of the fire.
Monarch Lake is located west of the Continental Divide in the Indian Peaks Wilderness, near the eastern tip of Lake Granby.