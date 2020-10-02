Comments
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — The Colorado Springs Police Department is helping Boulder police in their efforts to find a missing woman. Investigators say Megan Graham, 26, was last seen at the end of July, and was involved in a physical altercation with two males around that time. Her family and friends say they have not heard from her since Aug. 28, which is unusual.
Graham is described as 5-foot-4, 160 pounds, with shoulder length blonde hair and blue eyes. She has multiple tattoos including scrolls and roses on her chest.
Police said Graham is known to camp and travel in the Boulder and Colorado Springs areas, and has also been contacted in Denver.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sarah Cantu at 303-441-4328.