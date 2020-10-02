LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A tip line is being set up to take calls about a 12-year-old boy missing from Larimer County. Hunter Denny left his home in the Livermore area, north of Fort Collins, on Tuesday afternoon after a disagreement with his family, and hasn’t been seen since.
“Deputies and search crews continue to work tirelessly to locate Hunter,” officials said. “Since the search began, Civil Air Patrol has been flying every day to support crews on the ground.”
“They have used drones, search and rescue dogs, and a UCHealth Lifeline helicopter, but Hunter has not been located,” the sheriff’s office stated.
“We ask that volunteer searchers please avoid the area unless coordinated by Larimer County Search and Rescue,” officials stated.
Hunter is 5 feet tall, weighs about 100 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a tan Carhartt jacket, a red baseball cap, and possibly a green t-shirt.
If you have seen Hunter or know where he is, please call the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office at 970-416-1985, or call Investigator Tyler Schall at 970-498-5168 and leave a message. If you have an immediate emergency related to this search, call 911.