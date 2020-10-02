CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Anica Padilla
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — A fire burned an outbuilding at the old White Fence Farm restaurant in Lakewood on Friday. The restaurant has been closed for almost two years, and developers are expected to build apartments on the site. The iconic Lakewood restaurant was in business for 45 years before closing two years ago.

West Metro Fire Rescue said the building was engulfed in flames.

There are no reports of any injuries.

It’s too early to know what sparked the fire but crews will be investigating.

Crescent Communities wants to develop an apartment complex at the property. It would have 260 units.

