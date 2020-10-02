ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– An ugly scene in the final seconds of the Denver Broncos 37-28 victory over the New York Jets almost derailed the postgame celebration. Under a minute remaining in the game, the Broncos were trying to run out the clock when the Jets brutally hit Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien, committing two unnecessary roughness penalties.
Those were two of the six personal foul penalties called on the Jets and Broncos head coach Vic Fangio didn’t take the actions by the Jets lightly. Telling his players to go to the locker room and avoided a postgame handshake with Jets head coach Adam Gase.
Broncos HC Vic Fangio appeared to direct his team off of the field right as the clock hit 0:00 without interacting with the Jets at the end of tonight's game. pic.twitter.com/ffIoRM3B1K
“There was just a couple of personal fouls there at the end and our sideline was getting pissed off about it and I just wanted to avoid having any confrontation at the end of the game and having it get ugly there,” Fangio said.
“So, I tried to get our guys to leave quickly just to avoid anything happening there. I thought it was the prudent thing to do.”
“They definitely took a couple of late shots and had that facemask call on the last penalty, so that was to our benefit,” Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien said.
The Jets were penalized 11 times for 118 yards and fall to 0-4 on the season.
The Broncos (1-3) will continue their two-game road trip as they will play the New England Patriots on October 11th.