By Raetta Holdman
(CBS4) – There are new coronavirus concerns surrounding Amy Coney Barrett’s meetings with U.S. senators including Sen. Cory Gardner, Colorado’s junior senator. Barrett has tested negative for COVID but she met with Sen. Mike Lee of Utah on Tuesday, the same day as Gardner, and Lee has now tested positive.

That positive test has prompted Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to call on all of those involved to quarantine.

7th U.S. Circuit Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump’s selection for the vacant seat on the U.S. Supreme Court, meets with Sen. Cory Gardner. (credit: Cory Gardner)

Gardner is scheduled to debate his challenger John Hickenlooper on Friday night. A spokesperson for Gardner’s office told CBS4 that will still happen.

A meeting between Sen. Michael Bennet, Colorado’s senior and Barrett’s isn’t likely, according to a Bennet spokeswoman. Barrett hasn’t requested a meeting with him.

