DENVER (CBS4) – A Red Flag Warning for high fire danger has been issued for Friday afternoon for most mountain areas in Colorado. And while the threat for new fires goes up, existing fires will send more smoke toward Denver and the Front Range.
The worse smoke on Friday will likely be in the afternoon and early evening hours. The Mullen Fire west of Laramie, Wyoming will be the main culprit while the Cameron Peak Fire 40 miles west of Fort Collins will also be a contributor.
Meanwhile temperatures will be warmer on Friday which will contribute to the higher fire danger.
For the weekend, plan on somewhat cooler weather again on Saturday following by warmer weather again on Sunday. Overall less smoke is expected to be air for most of Colorado this weekend.
Once temperatures reach the lower 80s on Sunday, they should stay in the lower 80s for at least 7 days in a row.