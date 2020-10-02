Comments
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Fire crews spent another day making progress on the Cameron Peak Fire burning in western Larimer County. On Friday, the fire was 34% contained, up from 30% the day before.
The wildfire is the third largest in Colorado history, burning 125,271 acres since it started Aug. 13.
Firefighters had to work against windy conditions on Friday as they worked to build more fire lines around the fire.
I don’t want to have to go back and count, but I believe that there have by now been literally dozens of articles about either the Cameron Peak Fire or the closure of roads inside Rocky Mountain National Park by smoke from the Cameron Peak Fire which have failed to mention the fact that the Cameron Peak Fire is burning inside the Park. Over three weeks ago, RMNP issued a press release stating that 11 square miles of the Park had burned; since then, not a single word about the Fire in the Park has appeared in any local media, to the best of my knowledge. As general as journalistic incompetence is, it isn’t possible that this is inadvertent — why won’t you cover the Fire in the Park?!?